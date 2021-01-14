Buddy Fletcher Biggerstaff
April 18, 1943 - January 6, 2021
Buddy Fletcher Biggerstaff, 77, of Bay City, Texas went to Heaven on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born April 18, 1943 in Linville, N.C. to Gordon and Winnie Biggerstaff.
Buddy was preceded in death by his siblings, Vonnie, Carma Lee, Roger, Bob, Bill, Bruce, Jackie, and Joyce.
He is survived by his wife, Margarita Biggerstaff; daughters, Sharon Maney, Laura Cauthen (Mark), and Yesenia Hornback (Patrick); six grandchildren, Kristen, Kari, and Daniel Maney, Melody Fortune (Colton), Madison, and Hunter Hornback; one great grandchild, Vincent Fortune; three sisters, Florence Smith, Marion Woodie & Jean Catanzaro (Sam). He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, and some wonderful friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bay City at 10 a.m. The family is requesting if you are sick, please do not attend. Masks are required.