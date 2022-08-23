Funeral services for Herman Johnson, Sr., 82, of Cedar Lane will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethlehem Christian Church in Cedar Lake with Rev. Carl L. Kemp officiating and Rev. K.W. Bree, Sr. eulogist. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
He passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Matagorda Regional Medical Center in Bay City, Texas.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, son, Allan Brown, Sr. (Karla); daughters, Cynthia Royster and Deborah Silva, Marcietta Moore (Elliot), Dorothy Darthard (Terry), Tanzie Brown, Vonda Johnson and Tanya Smith (Albert, Sr.); sisters, Marjorie Johnson-Bonner (Robert) and Sarah Nhiwatiwa (Shadrack); raised as sisters; Martha Mae Petteway (Frank, Sr.) and Eliza Franklin (Rev. Gilbert); brothers, Tom Ward, Sherman Ward, Sr. (Lynda), Guy Johnson (Janice), Wayne Johnson and Floyd Ray Johnson (Dana); 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren; host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas.
DUE TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS, EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
