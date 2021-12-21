Edith Iwen Torfin Ophaug
February 12, 1935 –
December 15, 2021
Our beloved Edith Iwen Torfin Ophaug completed her Baptismal Journey on December 15, 2021. Edie has found her Heavenly Place with our Lord and is at peace. We will honor and cherish her influence in our lives and memories of her forever.
Edie was born in McVille, North Dakota on February 12, 1935. She grew up during hard times at the end of the Depression and upcoming WWII. At age 16, she made a trip by train to marry Frederick Torfin, who was in boot camp at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Manitou Springs and later, Colorado Springs became their home, raising four children. Edie always cared for her family willingly and dutifully. She occasionally worked outside the home as a cashier, waitress, and assembly line worker. In 1973 as a divorcee, Edie moved to Seguin, Texas near her daughter. She worked as secretary for the food service at Texas Lutheran College, and later worked as a caregiver for several elderly persons. In 1993 while attending a class reunion in McVille, a childhood friendship became more serious. Edie married Ross Ophaug in 1994 and moved to Denver, Colorado. Together they enjoyed traveling to the East Coast, the Caribbean, and made an adventurous trip through the Panama Canal. After Ross passed in 2011, Edie moved back to Texas, near one daughter and sons. Edie had a green thumb and loved her in-door and out-door plants. She was an excellent cook and baker, and shopping in stores or garage sales was a favorite pastime. But nothing excited her more than dancing, clapping or tapping to music, especially a polka or waltz. The last few years of her life were taken over by the torment of dementia. She was a resident at Elmcroft Assisted Living, and recently Caney Creek Nursing Home. Her remains will be buried in Colorado Springs, next to Frederick.
Edie is survived by her brother, Idrane Nesheim and wife Esther of Moorehead, Minnesota; three children: Janice Schroeder and husband David of Wharton, Tx, Eric Torfin and wife Katherine of Bay City Tx, Bret Torfin and partner Kristi of Bay City Tx, and son-in-law Rick Greenberg of Peyton, Colorado. Seven grandchildren: Kristy Rico, Jeff Philyaw, Andrew Schroeder, Phillip Torfin, Jenny Price, Brittney Mascorro and Chad Torfin. Ten great- grandchildren: Erica and Julia Rico, Jolie, Jacey, and Hagen Philyaw, Jeremiah, Phoenix and Falcon Mascorro, Everly Torfin, Allen Torfin, and two precious babies due next year.
Edie was preceded in death by parents Ida and Edwin Nesheim of McVille, North Dakota, sister Ione Ringdahl, first husband Frederick Torfin, second husband Ross Ophaug, and loving daughter Phyllis Greenberg.
A Memorial Service will be held at St Paul Lutheran Church in Wharton, Tuesday, December 28 at 2:00 p.m.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Wharton, SHARE, or organization of your choice.