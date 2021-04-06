Gilbert Franklin Lowery
March 12, 1930 - March 29, 2021
Gilbert Franklin Lowery, 91, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 29, 2021. He was born March 12, 1930 in Lawrenceville, Virginia to the late William Waddell Lowery and Mary Jenny Royster Lowery.
He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Evelyn Neal and Mary Frances Lowery.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Alice Lee Lowery; daughter, Pam McKee & husband Walt; son, Don Lowery; grandchildren, Kevin McKee & wife Hallie, and Mason McKee & wife Fancy; and great grandchildren, Andrew, Blake, Brodie and Jordyn.
He served four years in the army from 1948 to 1952. He was an honor guard while stationed in England.
He retired from Brown & Root after 20 years as an Excavation Superintendent or a “Gold Hat” as the position was commonly called. While employed with Brown & Root, he and his wife Alice enjoyed traveling while on jobs located across the country.
Visitation was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas. Graveside services followed at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to St. Jude Hospital or a charity of your choice.