Armando Silvestre Galvan
August 26, 1973 - October 2, 2020
Armando Silvestre Galvan, 47, of Bay City, Texas, passed away October 2, 2020. He was born August 26, 1973 in Brownsville, Texas.
He was a 1992 graduate of Bay City High School. He attended Brazosport College, earning his Law Enforcement Academy License in 1993. His career spanned 19 years with the Bay City Police Department. He was currently Cpl. in charge of investigations.
“Mondo” enjoyed fishing, flying his drones and driving his Harley on the open roads, but most of all spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy Estrada Galvan; mother, Maria Lowrey; father, Silvestre E. Galvan; daughters, Autumn Ayala and Jennifer O’Bryant; sons, Cain Ayala, Jeff Trantham and Alex Ayala; and his brothers, Rito Galvan, Eddie Galvan and Rick Galvan.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery, Bay City. Pallbearers are Fred Wesselski, Christopher Cunningham, Clayton Ryman, Stephen Lunsford, Robert Pierce, Christian Hadash, Jesse Rodriguez and Antoine Linsey. Honorary pallbearers are Luis Moreno, Eli Cortines, Abel Cortines, Cain Ayala, Manuel Leal, Ronnie Miranda, Tanner Ryman, Alex Ayala, Jeff Trantham, Rick Galvan, Rito Galvan, Eddie Galvan and Juan Delgado.
Memorials in his name may be made to Shop With a Cop, 2201 Ave H, Bay City, TX 77414. This organization was dear to his heart.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.