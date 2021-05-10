Elda Jean Weeks
February 7, 1934 - May 6, 2021
Elda Jean Weeks was born in Lamesa, Texas, on February 7, 1934, to mother, Reta Imogene Sealy and father, Loys Earnest Randolph, and passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021.
Jean was preceded in death by Robert Preston Weeks, her husband of 62 years; and her beloved daughter, Melissa (Lisa) Krenek.
Survivors are sister, June Weeks and husband Derb; brother, Clay Randolph and wife Judy; daughter, Christy Hauser and husband Gary; son, Bret Weeks and wife Shelly; grandchildren, Leslie Stange and husband Scott, Laurie Medina and husband Andrew, Jessica Krenek-Woolsey, Chelsie Krobot and husband Kyle, Shaun Hauser and wife Elizabeth, Chase Hauser and wife Kate, Holly Weeks, and Brittany Weeks; great grandchildren, Camryn Stange, Preston Hauser, John Hauser, Lottie Woolsey, Luke Woolsey, Emma Medina, Michael Medina, Logan Hauser, Hannah Hauser, Piper Krobot, Cooper Krobot, and Brynlee Ashcraft.
Jean was a native Texan who spent much of her formative years on a remote Texas ranch. This environment spawned an inquisitive, lively imagination that was inherent in her artwork. She had a natural ability for drawing and cultivated that talent through travel, study, and practice, with the love of her life by her side. She and Preston enjoyed a long life together watching their family blossom and grow, traveling to amazing places so she could paint, and creating beautiful works of art with her painting in her studio behind the house and him framing them in his shop in the garage. They simply loved being together and it showed. What a beautiful life. While we mourn her loss, we are overwhelmed with gratitude that we had her as our matriarch and that she is together again with her sweet Preston and Lisa.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Bay City, Texas. Services will follow visitation at 2 p.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers are Chase Hauser, Shaun Hauser, Andrew Medina, Scott Stange, Branden Weeks, and Greg Weeks.
