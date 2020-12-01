Elwood C. “Easy” Wolfe
April 21, 1931 - November 29, 2020
Elwood C. “Easy” Wolfe, 89, of Bay City, Texas passed away November 29, 2020. He was born April 21, 1931 in Ohio to the late Henry Wolfe and Lucille Woodward Wolfe.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1953. He retired from Celanese Chemical Plant and was a member of the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department. He had a Photo Developing Studio in his garage and was a well-known photographer for the Bay City VFD and of local weddings. He could also be found around Bay City taking photos of local events.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Wolfe; his sister, Shirley Wolfe Spencer; and a son, Dale Wolfe Sr.
Survivors include his children, Debbie Winkenwerder and Danny Wolfe; grandchildren, Morgan, Stacy, Danielle, Derek, Dale Jr., Ashley, Jacob, Shannon, Cody, Mike and Dusty; 21 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his best friend; Don Dykes, whom he still called every week.
Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with the Rev. Kevin Blake officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.