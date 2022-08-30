Tila Rodriguez Aug 30, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tila Rodriguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tila RodriguezCelebrating the Life of “Tila Rodriguez”Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Officiant: Reverend Gabriel Espinosa, 1412 12th Street, Bay City, TX 77414. 9 a.m. Viewing; 10 a.m. Rosary; 11 a.m. Mass.Funeral Services: Family Care MortuaryOn Saturday, August 27, 2022, Tila M. Rodriguez, loving mother, sister, friend went to be with the Lord at age eighty-six.She was the “Life of the Party.”2 Samuel 22-33 God is my strength and power, And He makes my way perfect. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags God Tila M. Rodriguez Perfect Christianity Samuel Eighty-six Friend Lord Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune