Angie Mae Williams
July 17, 1936 –
November 9, 2022
Angie Mae Hamilton Williams, 86, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022. She was born July 17, 1936 in Bates, Arkansas to Rebecca Mary Jane (Jones) and Elihu Sanders. Her early years were spent in Bates with her Sanders siblings Elzie Van, Dorothy Margaret, Wade Arlen, Cecile Naomi, Sally Gayle, Sidney Dexter, Roger Dale, and Robert Dewayne Sanders. Angie faced many hardships during her young life while living in rural Arkansas but never forgot her roots. In 1953, Angie was greatly blessed to have been adopted by her cousins Gladys (Gibbens) and Harry Hamilton of Bay City, Texas. Along with gaining “Mother and Father” she also gained three brothers Harold, Ralph, and Ray Hamilton. Angie was surrounded by love and family as she continued her teenage years living in Bay City and helping her parents in the running of the well-known Hamilton’s Bakery.
After graduating from Bay City High School in 1954, Angie married James “Jimmie” Whitman Williams on December 16, 1955 and began her life as a homemaker and wife. She and Jimmie later became parents to three children Phyllis Lee Williams, James Clayton “Clay” Williams, and Kenneth Dale “Kenny” Williams. Due to Jimmie’s various career opportunities, the family moved around the United States finally returning to Bay City, Texas in 1980 where Angie set up house for her family. Known for her delicious baked goods and home style meals, it was always a joy to eat one of her works of love.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents Gladys and Harry Hamilton, husband, James “Jimmie” Whitman Williams, sisters Dorothy Sanders Duncan and Sally Sanders Dunigan and brothers Harold Hamilton, Ralph Hamilton, Elizie Van Sanders, Sidney Sanders, and Roger Sanders.
She is survived by her daughter Phyllis Williams, son James Clayton “Clay” Williams (Drenda), and son Kenneth Dale “Kenny” Williams (Suzette), sister Cecile Sanders Tull and brothers Ray Hamilton, Wade Sanders, and Robert Sanders. Also surviving Angie are her grandchildren Kari Bottke Button (Leon), Jarrett Williams (Janna), Whitney Williams Jones (Matthew), Jason Williams (Jen), Amanda Bottke Watkins (Shawn), Tyler Williams, Krysten Roots Carrier (Robert), Nick Roots, and great grandchildren Michael and Callen Williams, Meredith and Kaitlyn Jones, Madelyn Williams and Ryland Arnhold, Charlie and Evan Watkins, Cameron Keohane, Raidyn and Brielle Carrier.
A graveside memorial for immediate family is set for a later date at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
