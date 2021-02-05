Glenn Allen Brooks
Glenn Allen Brooks was a strong man who fought a gallant fight. He took flight to be with Our Lord and Savior on January 28, 2021 at 5:57 p.m.
At eight years old, Glenn was helping his grandfather on the farm planting cotton and soybeans. He even drove the tractors during harvest time. On February 23, 1973 he married Marilyn Hundhausen.
Glenn was very intellectual. He studied his Native American Roots, and spent hours researching other areas of interest. He was a collector of American as well as Foreign made Automobiles, which he enjoyed restoring. Glenn was an avid fisherman and Hunter. He loved camping and trout fishing.
He was a proudIBEW Local 66 Electrical Union Brother. Glenn worked at STPEGS for 35 years. Of which he was very proud. He was a creditable employee and made numerous friends.
Glenn is survived by his wife; children, Valerie June Brooks, Sarah Elizabeth Brooks, Jessica Maryetta Brooks Cruz and Joseph Allen Matthew Brooks; grandchildren, Madison Nicole Brooks and David Preston Webster; great-grandchildren, Levi Karter McCoy and Grace Alivia Webster; brothers, Joseph Wesley Brooks, Paul Wendell Brooks and Phillip Dewayne Brooks.
Glenn loved to Fox hunt and had his own troupe of Foxhounds. Our daughters loved to go to the Foxhound Award ceremonies. Our oldest daughter would participate by blowing the horn and singing ‘just a swanging’ by John Anderson.
“Glenn loved the Lord with all his heart and soul. Fly away my love, you will be greatly missed.” by Marilyn Hundhausen Brooks
The will receive friends and relatives beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City, Texas; followed by funeral services at 2 pm.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylor bros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.