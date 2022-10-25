Barbara Hubbard
September 17, 1940 –
October 21, 2022
Barbara Hubbard, 82, passed away peacefully in her home, Friday October 21, 2022.
Barbara was born September 17, 1940 and raised in El Campo by her loving parents Ruby and Frank Blinka. She attended school in El Campo where she graduated a very proud Ricebird in the Class of 1961.
Barbara met her husband Gordon, and it was instant love. They married in June of 1963 and shared a beautiful 60 years of marriage. During that time, she raised three amazing sons, whom she adored. Rusty, Keith, and Bubba were her everything. Over the years she managed to take in and raise more children than you can count on all your fingers and toes. If she knew you, she loved you. Barbara never met a stranger. She was the greatest cook in the world and the very best wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother anyone could ask for. She was the most compassionate woman when it came to caring for others and liked to pride herself on being known as Mom, Aunt Barbara, or Nanny to the majority of the county. If she wasn’t serving as a taxi cab for the grandkids or cooking a good meal, she was swinging in her swing and talking on the phone. Well spent time with her husband included long truck rides around the county and trips to the casino; those two were inseparable. She is well known for her great stories and had a laugh that could light you up from the inside. Barbara was an amazing woman with a heart of gold and the love she leaves behind will be felt eternally.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her cousin Alma Mican, and her sisters-in-law Beverly Hubbard and Audrey Hubbard Lovett.
Survivors include her husband, Gordon Hubbard; Sons Rusty Hubbard (Renee), Keith Hubbard, Gordon ‘Bubba’ Hubbard Jr. (Kelly); grandchildren Eryn Hubbard, Chelsea Kitzmiller (Jacob), Makayla Hubbard (Phillip), Ryan Hubbard, Georgia Hubbard (Travis), and Justin Hubbard; great-grandchildren Kylee Radford, Haylee Radford, and Kaden Hubbard; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Nichols Street Church of Christ in Bay City, TX. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with Matt Springfield officiating. Pallbearers will be Henry Cornfield, Michael Hopkins, Phillip Miladin, Jacob Kitzmiller, Craig Kile, and Joe Ridgley. Honorary Pallbearers are Justin Hubbard, Ryan Hubbard, and Gary Ashton.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bro. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.