Juan Garcia Flores Sr.
June 26, 1963 - July 31, 2020
Juan Garcia Flores Sr., 57, of Bay City, Texas passed away July 31, 2020. He was born June 26, 1963 in Kingsville, Texas to the late Martin Flores Jr. and Estella Garcia Flores.
Juan was a salesman in the oilfield for over 35 years. For all those that knew him, he was known to be very tough most of the time, but still took care of everyone.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports, and especially loved watching his grandkids play sports. He also loved his three dogs, Lilly, Willy and his “new rescue”, Homer. He loved spending time with his family during get-togethers and trips.
He loved his children, grandchildren, his mother, sister, brothers, other family and friends. He was a selfless person with an amazing heart, the true definition of a “SUPERMAN” who instilled good values.
He will always be remembered in everyone’s hearts that met him. We, his children and grandchildren, will miss him dearly, and hold him as “The Rock” of our family, always and forever in our hearts.
Survivors include his mother, Estella Flores; daughters, Cecilia Flores (David Solis), Patricia Flores and Laura Flores (Christopher Cunningham); son, Juan Flores Jr. (Mariah); sister, Bonnie Fernandez (Jose); brothers, Martin Flores III (Rosemary) and Ricardo Flores (Annalisa); grandchildren, Steven Solis, Alexis Solis, Malorie Rodriguez, Liliana Franco, Markus Cook, Juliana Franco, Kage Rivera and another grandson expected to arrive December 2020; and his former wife, Belinda Flores.
He also leaves behind his dogs Willy Sir, Lilly and Homer, whom he loved deeply.
Viewing will be restricted to immediate family members only. Other family members and friends may begin gathering at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City at 8:30 a.m. Friday, August 7th to process to the church. A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Bueno Jr., Martin Flores IV, Albert Maseda, Armando Bueno Sr., Demencio Bueno Jr. and Stephen Pena.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jose Fernandez Sr., Daniel Bueno Sr., Jose Fernandez Jr., Ricardo Flores, Jr., Austin Flores, Anthony Flores, Armando Hasette Sr., Chris King, Tim Young, Manny Rodriguez, John Michael Solis and Jose L. Perez.
