Ronald “Ronnie” Bean
September 16, 1946 - April 23, 2021
A Memorial Service for Ronald “Ronnie” Bean, 74, of Rosenberg, Texas, is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 1127 3rd Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Ronnie was born September 16, 1946, to Ronald Chester Bean and Winnie Holton Bean. He was a man who made his wife happy and gave her the life she always wanted and the life she deserved. He loved her with all his heart and she loved him right back. Their travels crisscrossed this country and beyond. They were successful in many ways, but family was their best success by far. He loved his wife and his sister, his kids and nieces and grandkids, more than you could imagine. He had a special fondness for his great grandson who reciprocated that love right back to him. He could spot an expired inspection sticker four miles out and if it had anything to do with working cows, he wanted in on it. He loved college football, especially his beloved Longhorns, and spending time at the deer lease. He went to church regularly and he loved Jesus. He wasn’t above tagging along on a school field trip as an extra chaperone. He was quick with a hug when it was needed, and gladly ran all of the errands on his Mondays off. He welcomed his family at their dinner table probably more times than he wanted to and would make it a point to bring the neighbors trash cans in on trash days every week he was home, sometimes not realizing they hadn’t yet been emptied. He loved watching westerns and listening to oompah-pah music on Saturday mornings, oh, and beer. In the end I know he knew how much his family loved him and how much he meant to all of his family. It’s so hard to let him go, but it was so selfish to ask him to stay. Rest easy, Pawpaw, you loved hard and you were loved by many, and now your work here is done. We’ll see you on the other side.
Ronnie passed away Friday, April 23, 2021, in Richmond, TX, after losing his battle with ALS.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Mary Macek Bean; sons, Ray Bean and wife Patty, Randy Bean, and Jeff Macek and wife Tiffany; daughters, Tammy Macek and Pam Clayton; grandchildren, Hunter Bean, Macie Bean, Rylie Bean, Brandi Bermudes, Emily Macek, Haley Macek, Shelby Macek; great grandson, Mozzy Sanchez; sister, Carolyn Bean Smith; and two very special nieces, Jennifer Bowman and husband Allen, and Melissa Smith.
Ronnie was preceded in death by parents, Ronald Chester Bean and Winnie Bean; and a granddaughter, Holly Macek.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in his name to Lunches of Love, PO Box 1161, Rosenberg, TX 77471; to Fisher House Foundation at fisherhouse.org; or to a charity of your choice.
