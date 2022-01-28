Funeral services for Johnnie Mae Thomas, 95, of Bell Bottom will be Monday, January 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 2004 CR 162, Bay City, Texas with Pastor T.W. Bree, Jr., eulogist and Pastor K.W. Bree, officiant. Burial will follow at Bell Bottom Community Cemetery in Bell Bottom, Texas.
She passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at her residence.
She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories; daughter, Patricia Thomas-Bloodworth, Leavenworth, Kansas; granddaughter, Geneva Hudson, Leavenworth, Kansas; great granddaughter, Layla Noel Bloodworth-Platts, Leavenworth, Kansas; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Austin, Pflugerville and Cleopatra Thomas, Cedar Lake; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Clarence Holmes, Jr., Charles R. Thomas, Donald R. Thomas, Wayne Thomas, Charles L. Thomas, and Eric Thomas.
Visitation will be the same day of service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the church.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.