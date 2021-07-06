Herman Brown Johnson, Jr. “Tut”

Funeral services for Herman Brown Johnson, Jr., 52, of Cedar Lane will be Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church in Cedar Lane with Rev. Carl L. Kemp officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Cedar Lane, Texas.

He passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress in Houston, Texas.

He liked fishing, hunting and barbecuing. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memories; father, Herman Johnson, Sr., Cedar Lane; son, DeMonte Thompson, Houston; sisters, Cynthia Royster and Marcieta Moore (Elliot) both of Bay City, Deborah Silva, Houston, Dorothy Darthard (Terry), Brazoria, Tanzie Brown, Katy and Vonda Johnson, Rosenberg; brother, Allan Brown (Karla), San Antonio; grandchild, Kyndall Thompson; host of other relatives and friends.

Active pallbearers will be Fredrick Austin, Kenneth Grice, Kelvin Alexander, Calvin Ward, Darrell Kemp, Patrick Ross, Bill Dale, Cory Wyche, Troy Harris, Larry Harris, Terry Darthard and Patrick Wiggins.

Visitation will be Friday, July 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.

Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

