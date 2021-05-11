George Walter Morte Jr.
August 24, 1941 - May 10, 2021
Our loving family would like to acknowledge and celebrate the rewarding life of George Walter Morte Jr. with 79 years of accomplishments. It is with great sorrow and sadness we deliver the news of his passing on May 10, 2021. George was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 24, 1941 to his late parents, George Walter Morte Sr. and Roselee Morte.
George has always loved the outdoors and on one hot summer day at a local swimming pool in Odessa Texas, he met and soon married the love of his life, Pamela. George and Pamela shared 59 years of wonderful marriage together. Life together started in Houston, Texas, where George began his career with GMAC. In 1982, George started his own business called "George's Exxon" which was a full-service gas station located on 7th street in Bay City, Texas. He successfully ran his new family business with his sons, and his wife, Pam until 1998. George took good care of many local cars keeping them safe on the road. This passion for cars carries on today through his son Todd Morte and many of his grandsons. After his successful run with George's Exxon, he went on to dedicate his talents to the county of Matagorda as a road operator until he took a well-deserved retirement in Bay City, his residence for over 50 years.
George's love for the outdoors shined through his hobbies, which included boating and fishing adventures with his Dad and friends. He also enjoyed a great game of tennis, whether he was playing with friends or son Trey, or even watching an exciting tournament on TV.
George and Pam have been long-time members of the Nichols Street Church of Christ. George has always had a servant's heart, he enjoyed regularly volunteering at the Harvest House. He also loved his gardening, and on many occasions would volunteer his time grooming the church grounds. His character was true as an accountable, responsible, trustworthy, and kind individual that will continue to be celebrated.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela Morte; daughter, Christy Tidwell and her husband Lee; son, Trey Morte and his wife Renea, along with Todd Morte and his wife Donale; and his sister, Lynn Moline. George's grandchildren include, Sherman Griffin and his wife Elvira, Randy Morte, Matthew Morte, Trevor Morte, Maddie Morte and fiancé Bryce Hill, Mallori Morte, Brett Morte and his wife Destynee, Garrett Morte and his wife Haley and children, Ethan Morte with his wife Emma. Great Grandchildren include, Nox Griffin and Granger Morte.
Visitation will commence at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Nichols Street Church of Christ. A celebration of his life will begin at 2 p.m. with Matt Springfield officiating. His grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Harvest House, 1200 Nichols Street, Bay City, Texas 77414.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.