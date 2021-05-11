Theresa Elizabeth Gassen Lyle
June 26, 1923 - May 8, 2021
Theresa Elizabeth Gassen Lyle, 97, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on June 26, 1923 to Theodore and Frances Gassen in Okarche, OK. She was the third of eight children. She moved to Wadsworth, TX after high school graduation to work for the Ottis family. She met her husband of forty years, Robert, during that time. After their marriage in California where Robert was in the Navy, they made their home in Bay City. She was very active in the Holy Cross Catholic Church community where she was involved in many organizations of the church including the Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, and the choir (60+ years). She had numerous hobbies. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, bookkeeper, and gardener. She was the Holy Cross cafeteria manager for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; six of her siblings including Margaret, Bart, Henry, Paul, Cecelia and Bernadette.
Theresa is survived by her sister, Josephine; her eight children, Patti Johnson (Paul), Bertie Teague (Jim), David Lyle (Linda), Paula Bricker (Richard), Ellen Carnesecca (Mike), Ricky Lyle (Darlene), Terry Lyle (Terri), and Michelle Riggs (Scott). Her legacy also includes 23 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers for Theresa will be her grandsons, Darryl Teague, Kevin Teague, Scott Stavinoha, Eric Teague, Shane Bricker, Robert Lyle, Tim Bricker, Mark Bricker, Jeffrey Teague, and Aaron Riggs.
The family will receive friends and relatives for visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. The Holy Rosary will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Mass immediately following at 2 p.m. Father Stephen Vacek will be officiating. Honors will be conducted by the Catholic Daughters of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Theresa’s name to the Holy Cross Catholic Church, or to the charity of your choice.
