Josephine Lozano Rodriguez
Josephine Lozano Rodriguez, 67, of Bay City, Texas, was called Home to rest on August 28, 2020.
Recitation of The Holy Rosary will be on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m.
She will be laid to rest at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
For a full obituary and to send flowers and leave your condolences with the family please visit familyfuneralcare.info
The Family is being cared for by The Professionals at Family Funeral Care, (979)244-2273.