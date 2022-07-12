Elizabeth Frawley, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Bay City, Texas on July 9, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born March 15, 1930 in Nottingham, England to the late Richard Mansfield and Gladys Hutchinson-Mansfield.
Elizabeth adored her family and left a legacy of always seeing the best in every situation and person. Elizabeth was a devout Christian and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Augusta, GA and later St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Bay City, TX. She enjoyed her daily devotional, sewing, knitting, crocheting, swimming, bird watching, and visiting with family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years William Frawley Jr; her parents; daughter, Bonnie Frawley-Justice, and grandson Ryan Patrick Frawley.
She is survived by her sons Richard (Sandra) Frawley of Bend, OR, Thomas (Deborah) Frawley of Lee Center, NY, Timothy (Patricia) Frawley of Bay City, TX; daughters, Theresa (Greg) White of Brighton, MI and Kathleen (Richard) LaFontaine of N. Augusta, SC; son-in-law Jerry Justice of Lenoir City, TN; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Memorial Services for Mrs. Frawley will be Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10 a.m. at her home church St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bay City, TX. Final resting place will be in Webster, NY at Holy Trinity Church 1460 Ridge Rd, Webster, NY 14580.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for the Elizabeth Frawley Memorial gift to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church 2200 Avenue E, Bay City, TX 77414.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, TX (979) 245-4613.