Betty Ruth Crosby
August 12, 1954 - April 4, 2021
Betty Ruth Crosby, 66, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 4, 2021. She was born August 12, 1954 in Bay City, to Christopher and Joy Clayton Murphree.
In her free time, Betty was an avid genealogist and longtime member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. She spent countless hours researching her family’s history, as well as, helping others to do the same.
Betty is preceded in death by her father, Chris Murphree; son, Michael Crosby; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her mother, Joy Murphree; husband of over 37 years, David Crosby; children, Tommy Crosby, Shane Whitten, Chris Whitten, Scott Whitten, Jamie Thomason, John Whitten and Brandi Crosby-Guerra; brothers, Wayne and Gary Murphree; and 18 grandchildren.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with James Clayton officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.