Fred Paul Holub
June 22, 1925 - July 15, 2021
Fred Paul Holub, my beloved daddy, our sweet papa, peacefully left this earth into the arms of our Lord on July 15, 2021, less than a month after celebrating his 96th birthday.
Fred was born on June 22, 1925, to Frances Pisklak Holub and Vincent Holub in Wallis, Texas, and was the youngest of nine children. The family moved to the Bay City area when he was seven and he attended Holy Cross Catholic School and graduated as Valedictorian from Van Vleck High School.
After high school, he enlisted in the army during WWII and served as an instructor. When the war ended, he attended Blinn College and then graduated with honors from St. Mary’s University School of Law. After graduation, he accepted a direct commission into the Air Force as a Captain and served in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG); he was based in Okinawa during the Korean War. He continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves after active duty and was liaison officer to the Air Force Academy. Fred was a life member of the VFW Post #2438 and a member of the American Legion Post #11.
Prior to his departure to Korea, Fred married the love of his life, Martha Vacek, on March 29, 1952. When Fred returned from active duty, he and Martha settled in Bay City, and Fred began his law practice. He proudly served as Matagorda County Attorney for 30 years and then continued in private practice until 2019. He practiced law for over 65 years and truly loved serving his many clients. He was an active member of the American Bar Association, the State Bar of Texas, and the Matagorda County Bar Association.
Fred was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. He served as an altar boy in his youth and continued to serve in many other roles, including Eucharistic minister, Lector, CCD instructor, and member of the Church Finance Council. He held various offices in the Knights of Columbus and attained the order of 4th degree. He was a member of KJT and the Holy Name society.
Fred was active in numerous community organizations over the years. He was a proud member of the Lions Club beginning in 1958, and one of the longest serving members, as evidenced by his Lifetime achievement award in 1984. In 2001, he received both the Melvin Jones Award and the Jack Wiech Fellow Award. He spent many hours working on the Rice Festival and Parade and chaired many committees, including the Rice Dish Roundup. He was active in the American Cancer society/Relay for Life and in the American Heart association.
In his personal time, Fred loved visiting and sharing his many jokes and stories. His kind, giving, sweet spirit was a gift to all who knew him. Over the years, he enjoyed many hobbies including fishing in Matagorda, boating and water skiing at Lake Travis (until the age of 82), building and flying model airplanes, repairing all sorts of things, cheering for the Blackcats and University of Texas Longhorns, and attending sporting events, especially those involving his beloved grandson, Christopher.
Fred was preceded in death by Martha, his cherished wife of 61 years, and by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Holub Conlan, of Austin, Texas, and his grandson, Christopher Paul Holub Conlan, and wife, Caitlin Paver Conlan, of Dallas, Texas. He was overjoyed knowing that a third great grandchild was to be born soon. Callan (Cal) Paul Conlan was born on July 19 and was welcomed by his siblings, Connelly Patrick and Colette Paver. Fred is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margaret Vacek, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City, Texas followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery in East Bernard, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of memorial donations to the Holy Cross School Foundation or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.