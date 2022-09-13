Landon Michael Monteau was born on January 30, 2004 in Bay City, Texas and went to be with the Lord on September 9, 2022 in Midland, Texas at the age of 18 years. He attended Odessa High School in Odessa, Texas.
Landon worked at Bragg Crane in Odessa, and quickly gained the love and respect of his co-workers. He was always in a good mood and smiling. His sense of humor and infectious smile would light up a room.
He had a passion for automobiles, motorcycles and fishing, but his biggest passion was for his family. He was a proud and protective big brother to his five siblings and a loving companion to his father and mother.
Landon loved life and enjoyed being with his many friends, co-workers and family. He will be sorely missed but leaves behind memories of his compassion and love to all those who knew him.
Landon is survived by his father, Michael Calvin Monteau, his mother Brandi Renee Quinn, his brothers Cash, Toby, Rhett and Rowdy Monteau and Liam Quinn. He is also survived by his grandparents Berry and Terry Monteau and Kenneth and Mary Quinn and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will include his Uncle Bubba Quinn, Efren Flores, Brandon Ramsey, Adam Farran, Chad Burrell and Brandon Kohl. Honorary pallbearers are Blake Quinn, Dominic Cantu and Alex Cantu.
Viewing will be on September 15, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Bay City Texas. A lunch will be served Friday at the FUMC at 11:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas. Fly high with the Angels Landon.
