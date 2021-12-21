Kenneth Eugene Black, 74, of Bay City passed away December 19, 2021 after a hard fought battle with cancer.
He was born in Bay City, Texas June 4, 1947 to the late James Leslie Black and Elsie Taylor Black. He was preceded in death by his brother Bob Black.
He was raised in Markham, Texas and graduated from Tidehaven High School. He served 4 years in the United States Navy aboard the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War. He was an I & E Tech for 31 years, retiring from STP in 2000. After retiring, he worked in the oil field until 2018. He was a member of the Matagorda Masonic Lodge and the Blessing American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, surf-fishing, staying at their river house in Selkirk, and spending time with friends and family. He was a hard-working, patriotic, loving family man. He is now with the Lord and out of pain and suffering.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jerilyn Grasmuck Black; daughter Jo Ann Burditt and husband Troy; sons Kenneth Leslie Black and wife Tammy, and Randal Dayton Black; grandchildren Danielle Quinney and husband Kyle, Clay Burditt and wife Jackie, Mason Burditt, Brittney Anders and husband Nathan, Dayton Black, Peyton Black, Lee Ann Black, Ethan Black and Presley Black; great grandchildren Stella Storts, Oliver Quinney, Tyler Quinney, Kylee Quinney and Grant Burditt; brothers Mike Black and wife Allison and Tom Black and wife Karen and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. with Dwayne Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephew Jim Black and grandsons Clay Burditt, Mason Burditt, Nathan Anders, Dayton Black, and Ethan Black. Honorary Pallbearers will be granddaughters Danielle Quinney, Jackie Burditt, Brittney Anders, Heaven Dandridge, Peyton Black, Lee Ann Black, and Presley Black.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.