Jimmy Z. Lopez Sr.
February 8, 1942 - March 20, 2020
Jimmy Z. Lopez Sr., 78, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 20, 2020. He was born February 8, 1942 in Tamaulipas, Mexico to Natividad Estrada Sr. and Rebecca Zepeda Estrada.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Juanita Lopez, Rachel Pulido, Jerri Lara and Irene Garza.
He is survived by his wife, Santos Lopez; sisters, Amelia Orodonez, Hope Anzaldua, Luz Trevino and Mary Helen Garza; and brothers Natividad Estrada Jr., Pete Estrada and Valerio Estrada.
Graveside services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City with Pastor Enrique Brito.
Pallbearers were Angel Aguilera Jr., Tristan Hill and Therodore Anzaldua.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.