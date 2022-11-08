Vanessa Rijan Huggins
December 9, 1958 –
November 6, 2022
Vanessa Rijan Huggins of Bay City, Texas passed from this life and over into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She died peacefully at home with a heart that had been physically repaired and was overflowing with love.
Vanessa was born to Joseph and Joyce Wright in Wilmington North Carolina on December 9, 1958. Vanessa was a graduate of Three Rivers High School and later attended college at Wharton County and the University of Houston. Vanessa was at various times an Accountant for Stanley’s Stores, a Computer Specialist for the Matagorda Regional Hospital System, and later an Accounting Manager for Bay Villa Health Care Center. She was very passionate about her work and dearly loved caring for people; especially for those who were not able to care for themselves.
Vanessa had an extremely interesting childhood, as she got her great love of animals from her father who had been an adventurer and animal specialist. He led various safaris where he captured animals for zoos all over the world. The family business was the management of small zoos in various parts of the country. Vanessa grew up feeding lions and tigers, riding on the back of alligators which her daddy had wrestled, watering elephants, and nursing baby monkeys.
As a 5-year-old Vanessa and her older sister Karla made the front page of the Austin American Statesman. The multi-page article was entitled “A Day in the Life of Karla and Vanessa” which featured a large front-page photo of Vanessa and Karla holding and handling a 14’ Burmese python. The article went on to highlight the events of a typical day of theirs, a day which would be the envy of any animal lover.
Vanessa lived an adult life full of both joys and sorrows. She taught 5th and 6th grade boys Sunday School for many years. She always had a way with kids; even the difficult ones were no match for “Miss Vanessa”. By the end of class she would have them eating out of her hand. She guided the youth on church trips and church camps for 35 years, always being that kind ear as they poured their hearts out. She loved to have fun and kids were drawn to her fun-loving and playful spirit. It was always a party when Miss Vanessa was around.
Vanessa was a quiet servant, she was well known for being quick to help people who were in need, especially those who were downtrodden or less lovable than others. Vanessa is an animal lover and always surrounded by a menagerie of dogs, cats, ferrets, hedgehogs and horses. Woe betide anyone who she heard of being less than loving to an animal.
Vanessa is preceded in death by her father Joseph Wayne Wright, by her Mother Joyce Elenita Wright, by her sister Karla Kolb of Gatlinburg Tennessee, by her daughter Amy Rene Huggins, and by her grandsons Roman Stergios Huggins and Ashton Rave Huggins of Katy Texas. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Meredith Stergios Huggins and son Cody Custer Huggins and wife Destiny, of Katy Texas. By son Joshua Otto Huggins and wife Elyssa of Bay City Texas, and by son Jonathan Joseph Huggins of Bay City. She is also survived by her three beautiful granddaughters, Aimee Rene (17), Berlyn Sky (13), and Evalyn Marie (13) Huggins of Katy Texas.
Vanessa is also survived by Sister Cheri Elaine King (& husband David) of Wilmington, North Carolina as well as nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts who are dearly beloved but too numerous to name; Sister-in-law and brother-in-law Dennis & Joanna Crawford of San Antonio Texas and niece Kimberly Crawford and nephew Luke Crawford of San Antonio. Brother-in-law Keith Kolb and nieces Anissa and Kye and nephew Ian Kolb of Gatlinburg Tennessee.
The family will receive friends and relatives beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church in Bay City. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with Rev. Lane ParDue officiating. Interment will follow in Cheatham Family Cemetery, Whitsett, TX at 3 p.m.
