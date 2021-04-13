Bobby Ray Smith
August 29, 1950 - April 10, 2021
Bobby Ray Smith, 70, of Sugar Valley, Texas passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Bobby was born on August 29, 1950, in Bay City, Texas to W.C. and Joyce Eidlebach Smith. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jonny and Calvin Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Johnson Smith; daughter, Moira Gesford of Bay City; son, Morgan Smith of Sugar Valley; grandsons, Braden Gesford, Zachary and Nathan Smith; and granddaughter, Avery Smith. He is also survived by his brother, Don Smith (Melba) of Sweeny; sisters, Shirley Roadcap (Mark) of Rosharon, Mary Elizabeth Carpenter (Ray) of Alvin, and Lou Beck (Doug) of Rockport; and a host of nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Sweeny High School in 1968; Bobby joined the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Era. Bobby loved his family dearly and enjoyed quality time with the grandkids. He was an avid motorcyclist, riding all over the country with his son and special friends. He was also a woodworking craftsman, donating to various fundraisers. He enjoyed volunteering for the Museum’s Gourmet Guys events, where he was known for his jalapeno poppers. He was a great guy always willing to help out anyone at any time. Bobby retired from Chevron Phillips as a contract supervisor in 2010 where he made many lasting friendships.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Matagorda County Museum, 2100 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas 77414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Matagorda County Museum.