Lee Andrew Mitchell was born in Wharton, Texas, April 15, 1955 to Mr. Clyde Mitchell and Mrs. Johnnie M. Hicks Mitchell. He was the youngest of six children and attended Wharton public schools where he was an outstanding student athlete. Lee attended the University of Texas at El Paso where he played football as a defensive back.
He graduated in 1980 from UTEP and began his coaching career in Van Vleck, Texas where he coached sixteen years before transitioning to Fort Bend ISD, where he taught and coached for an additional twenty years.
On May 1, 1982, Lee married Dolores Anderson of Wharton, Texas and to this union, two children were born. He gave his life to Christ at a young age and was a devoted Christian until death on October 29, 2021. After his retirement, he spent his time with his wife, children and five grandchildren, enjoying fishing excursions. Left to cherish his memory is a loving wife of 39 years, Dolores Mitchell, son Christopher Mitchell and his wife Carmel, daughter Courtney Woods and her husband Marc, and five loving grandchildren. He also leaves behind two older brothers, Leroy and Charles Mitchell, niece Dr. Audrey Powell, and a host of family and friends.
Friends and family are invited for a viewing on November 5th, 2021 from 1-5p at Gooden-Hatton funeral home and a visitation with the family from 6-8p at Greater New Prospect Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life will be held November 6th, 2021 at the church with a viewing at 10am and services to follow at 11am.
Greater New Prospect Baptist - Rev. A.L. Edwards, 14020 W. Richmond St., Needville, TX 77461.
Gooden-Hatton Funeral Home, 110 North East Avenue, Wharton, TX 77488.