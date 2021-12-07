Weldon Hickey
January 29, 1946 –
December 2, 2021
Weldon Charles Hickey, 75, died Thursday December 2 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Weldon was born January 29, 1946, in Harlingen Texas to parents Claud Hickey and Astrid Hansen Hickey.
Weldon grew up in Bay City, Texas and graduated from Bay City High School Class of 1964. He held undergraduate degrees from Sharon County Junior College and Southwest Texas State University. He held a Masters in Business Education from the University of North Texas. He was a faculty member of College of the Mainland in Alvin, and one of the founding faculty members of Austin Community College, where he served as coordinator for adult vocational education. He was an avid square dancer for more than 40 years. After moving to Houston in 1991, he devoted many hours of his time to raising money for various LGBT charities. In 2005 he was elected by the Harris County LGBT community as male grand marshal for the Houston gay pride parade. He was an early member of the Classic Chassis Car Club, a longtime member of the Miss Camp America foundation, and was chosen Queen Olympus 29 of the Krewe of Olympus Texas Inc. and Royalty II of the Mystic Society of Isis & Osiris, Inc. Collectively these organizations raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for HIV related causes during the years he was a member. He was happiest when he was doing work that benefited and brought joy to other people, working for Legacy Community Health centers, Maranatha Fellowship, and Bering United Church of Christ. Along the way he made many friends of all colors, shapes, and sizes that remember his humor, kindness, thoughtfulness, and sage advice. Once his husband Sands retired, they enjoyed travelling the US in their RV with their best women Annie Couch and Marianne Huerter. He loved being Uncle Weldon to Marianne’s nieces and nephews. Three years ago, they bought Weldon’s forever home on lake Livingston, and just a year ago they were joined by a new love, an orphan German Shepherd named Gilley.
Weldon was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Gevonna Hickey Frnka. He is survived by his husband of 44 years, Sands Littlefield Stiefer, his former wife, Ruth Ann Petroskey Wilson, nephews Chaim Eliyah, Ricky Frnka, Randy Frnka, niece Vicki Frnka Hensley, and many friends and family who love him. A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 18 at Pat Foley & Associates 1200 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018. In lieu of flowers, donations to the “There’s No Place Like Home” senior living campaign of the Montrose Center, or to the Alzheimer’s Association are requested.