James Carroll Deen of Bay City, Texas was born October 10, 1956 in Texas City, Texas to his loving parents, Alvin and Hazel Deen. He was called to his heavenly home on July 17th, 2021, at the age of 64, after a battle with Glioblastoma, brain cancer.
James was a 1975 graduate of Industrial High School and attended Wharton Jr. College earning two Associate’s Degrees in Electronics. He worked various plants around the area but spent most of his career as a signalman with Union Pacific Railroad and then as an electrician at STP Nuclear Operating Company where he retired in 2018.
James is preceded in death by his father Alvin Deen and is survived by his loving mother, Hazel Pearl Deen of Francitas, Texas; his loving wife, Sherrie Deen of 25 years of Bay City, Tx; adopted son Anthony Deen of Marshall Missouri; step-daughters Rachel Rose and Mindy George of Bay City, step-son Bodie Rose and his wife Lori of Youngsville, Pa; his brother Bruce Deen of Vanderbilt, Tx. and sister Cindy Buckles and husband Jim of Edmonds, Washington.
James will also be missed by his uncle, many nieces, nephews, cousins and grandchildren.
James had a kind and generous heart and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by so many. James's favorite saying was “I could have been a genius but I gave it up to be happy."
Memorial for James will be Monday 7/26/2021, at Nichols Street Church of Christ, Bay City, Tx., 10:00 am.