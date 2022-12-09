Kay Billington-Atherton

Kay Ellen Billington-Atherton, 70, of Bay City passed away December 6, 2022. She was born August 16, 1952 in Angleton, TX to the late Elmer Billington and Mary Lou Davidson Billington.
Kay worked for Van Vleck ISD for approximately 35 years as a school secretary. Her hobbies and interests centered around her husband – Lloyd whom she was married to for 51 years, her 3 sons and 9 grandchildren. Those hobbies included camping, attending baseball and football games and marching band contests. She was also an avid quilter and very handy with a needle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Mother-in-Law, Betty Ella Atherton-Rodd and her two brothers Eddie and Tommy Billington.
Survivors include her husband Lloyd Atherton; sons Brad Atherton (Brenda), Billy Bob Atherton (Rachel Brodsky) and Brett Daniel Atherton; sisters Christine Burwell, Martha Kolojaco, Linda Kennedy (Matt) and Carol LeMaster (Joey); sister-in-law Kelly Billington and grandchildren Ella Atherton, Lane Atherton, Malek Harrabi, Emily Donnelly, Whitney Garcia, Braden Atherton, Jackson Atherton, Layne Bennett, Jade Bennett, Bryce Atherton, and Bryleigh Kay Atherton.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Nichols Street Church of Christ in Bay City. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the Cedar Lane Baptist Church with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Her sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.