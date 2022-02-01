Willie Lee Hudgins Hughes “Willie Mae” of Missouri City, Texas entered her eternal resting place on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Visitation will be held on her birthday, February 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, Bay City Texas, followed by the funeral service at 12 noon.
Willie Lee Hudgins Hughes, also known fondly as “Willie Mae” was born on February 5, 1936, to Thomas Hudgins and Helen Hudgins of Hudgins Settlement in Bay City, Texas. She grew up in Hudgins Settlement as the youngest of nine. Willie graduated from Herman High School in Van Vleck, Texas in 1954. She attended Prairie View A&M University class of 1958 and became a certified teacher in 1961. She met and married her husband of forty-two years, Joe Hughes. This union resulted in a legacy of love for her three daughters, LaVeta, Ursula, and Mashell. Willie was an accomplished educator who believed in teaching excellence. She spent the majority of her education career with the Houston Independent School District until retiring in 1992. She spent the last 30 years traveling the world managing her husband’s musical career and enjoying her grandchildren. She believed in giving back through charitable contributions to several organizations including The Houston Food Bank, Purple Heart, and Paralyzed Veterans of America. She also loved working Sudoku puzzles. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lakesidemfh.com Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253