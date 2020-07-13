Adam V. Reyna Sr.
December 1, 1938 - July 9, 2020
Adam V. Reyna Sr., 81 of Bay City, Texas passed away July 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 1, 1938 in Refugio, Texas to the late Conrado Reyna and Corrinna Villareal Reyna.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Evangelina Cortinas Reyna; son, Adam Reyna Jr.; sister, Elvia Reyna; and brother, Johnnie Reyna.
He is survived by his daughters, Corinne Gonzales (Raul) and Rebecca Flores (Eddie); sons, Johnnie Reyna Sr. (Terry) and Armand Reyna (Katty); daughter-in-law, Annette Reyna (Adam Jr.); 18 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Interment was at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers were Armand Reyna, John Edward Flores Jr., Johnnie Reyna Jr., George Cortinas, Gary Wooten and Gustavo Olvera.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas.