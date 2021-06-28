Gary Lee Rooth
February 26, 1948 – June 23, 2021
Gary Lee Rooth, 73, of Bay City, Texas passed away June 23, 2021. He was born February 26, 1948 to the late Oscar Rooth and Gertrude “Pete” Harrison Rooth.
He was a farmer in Matagorda County for many years and a boat captain.
He loved classic cars and offshore fishing.
Survivors include his sister, Judy Rooth Salyer; his daughter, Kelli LeeAnne Rooth; son, Gary Lee Rooth Jr. (Judy); grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Katelynn, Kiley and Tyler; and great grandchildren, Alakai, Brayden, Colton, and Oliver.
A celebration of life is being planned and will be announced at a later date.