Eddie Foster Roberts
April 17, 1922 – March 15, 2020
Eddie Foster Roberts, 97, of Bay City, Texas passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Bay City.
He was born in Bay City, Texas on Monday, April 17, 1922 to Ikeleys Roberts and Linnie McHenry Roberts.
At the request of the Roberts’ family, and out of respect and concern for those who knew and loved Eddie F. Roberts, there will be no funeral service.
A graveside commital will be held with the family and staff at Eastview Cemetery in Bay City.
A Homecoming Celebration service commemorating his life will be planned and announced at a future date.
Thank you in advance for your prayers, support and respect to the family and staff during this time.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.