Nancy Pump Carpenter
December 12, 1946 - December 29, 2020
Nancy Pump Carpenter passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on December 29, 2020 at her home in Matagorda, Texas.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and special aunt. Nancy was a well-loved, thoughtful, and caring person who was always willing to help someone. She enjoyed spending time with those close to her, and loved music, dancing, and laughter.
Nancy was born in Alice, Texas on December 12, 1946 to William E. and Charleen Pump. She attended Alice High School and later spent many years living in Durant, Oklahoma before settling in the Bay City area for the past 40 plus years.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Kara Iker.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Beverly Iker Teutsch of Garland; grandsons, Taylor Teutsch and Tex Teutsch, both of Bay City; five great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Powell (Bob) of Denison; and three nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time.