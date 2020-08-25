John Henry Kubosh
December 23, 19 - August 23, 2020
John Henry Kubosh, 62, passed away August 23, 2020 at his home in Pledger, Texas. He was born December 23, 1957 in Wharton, Texas to the late Henry John Kubosh and Connie Kubosh.
He is survived by his loving wife, Stella Kubosh; siblings, Connie & Richard Kalkomey, Craig & Irene Kubosh and Peggy & Gene Tumlinson; his step-children, who adored him, Jennifer & Joel Mejias, Sandy & Juan Cruz and Damacio & Sabrina Vargas III; grandchildren, Chris Mejias, John Vargas, Justen Mejias, Jordan Mejias, Sandra Cruz, Jayson Mejias, Juliana Cruz, Emmalea Vargas, Alayna Cruz, Kristy Vargas and Dilen Vargas; and great-grandchildren, Xavier Vargas and Elena Vargas.
John will be missed dearly. He was a very generous man who loved life. He loved nature and taking rides on the beach. He had a family that loved him more than anything. He was “Our John”.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kevin Blake officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Brian Dobbs, Ronnie Thompson, Russell Peterson, Brian Benavides, Larry Dye, Paul Bickham, Robert Tabares and Charlie Tabares.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613