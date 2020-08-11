Linda Louise Lamkin Ely
September 7, 1945 - August 10, 2020
Linda Louise Lamkin Ely was born in Wellington Kansas, on September 7, 1945 to James and Frances Lamkin. She was gathered unto God on August 10, 2020 after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s disease and a short battle with Covid-19.
Mrs. Ely attended Kansas State University and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Marymount College in Salina, Kansas. She was a flight nurse in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and retired with the rank of captain. Mrs. Ely went on to receive her Master of Science Degree in Community Nursing from Texas Woman’s University and establish the Parenting Education Program for Bay City High School. She completed the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Texas Woman’s University. However, a diagnosis of breast cancer and advancing Alzheimer’s disease precluded her practicing. Mrs. Ely was also a nurse educator at Wharton County Junior College.
Mrs. Ely was active in the Episcopal Church. She taught Sunday school and was an active member of the Order of Daughters of the King. After completing the four-year Education for Ministry course from the University of the South School of Theology in 1992, she mentored the program in area Episcopal Churches for several years. In addition, she served as Lay Eucharistic Minister, vestry member, and in almost every capacity open to a lay person in her home parish of St. Mark’s. She completed the Leadership Matagorda training, was active in Garden Club, and received Master Gardener certification after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. Mrs. Ely also made ten medical mission trips to Honduras.
In 1968, she married James E. Ely. She is survived by her husband, the Reverend Dr. James E Ely; daughter, Megan Lewis and her husband Chris; and granddaughters, Kristen and Emily who reside in Milton, Ga.; her son, James Morgan and his wife Laura and their two children Lucy and James who reside in Houston; and her son, Matthew of Austin. She is also survived by her sister, Mary Frances Barker who resides in Plano, her niece Jennifer, nephews Sam and Jason along with numerous other friends, family, and loved ones.
Mrs. Ely was a passionate basket weaver and world traveler. She enjoyed sharing her weaving skills and taught numerous classes for community education. On Market Days, Mrs. Ely could often be seen on the Courthouse Square exhibiting her skills and selling handmade baskets. In addition, Mrs. Ely was a Certified Childbirth Educator and taught birthing classes to generations of Bay City mothers and fathers.
A funeral Mass will be held for this extraordinary child of God whose life impacted so many other lives, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Bay City at a date to be announced after the Covid-19 pandemic risk has abated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 2200 Ave. E Street, Bay City TX 77414; St. John’s Episcopal Church, 301 E. Main, Palacios 77465; or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago Ill, 60601.