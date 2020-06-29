Earl Hartman Peters
September 16, 1927 - June 25, 2020
Earl Hartman Peters, 92, of Angleton, Texas passed away June 25, 2020. She was born September 16, 1927 in Spring, Texas to the late Richard Hartman and Sudie Majorowitz Hartman/.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, L. A. Peters.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home in Bay City.
Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Woodlawn Garden of Memories, 1101 Antoine Dr.; Houston, Texas 77055.
Survivors include sons, Larry A. Peters and his wife Cheryl, Michael A. Peters and his wife Beverly; her daughter, Terrie West; grandchildren, Melinda Lyssy and her husband Matthew, Stephanie Traylor and her husband Cody Traylor, James Peters and his wife Cammeron, Samantha Peters and Heather Peters; great grandchildren, Anabelle Lyssy, Katherine Lyssy, Aubrey Traylor and Chase Traylor.
Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.