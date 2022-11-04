Felipa Gomez Longoria 92, of Bay City, passed away November 1, 2022. She was born May 26, 1930 in Mexico to the late Cosme Gomez and Brigida Gonzalez Gomez.
Felipa was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and devoted Christian. Her best days were spent in the company of her family, gardening, being outdoors, and at her church. Her heart was most joyful when her home was filled with those she loved. She will be remembered for her unselfish love of giving, her delicious home cooked meals, her dancing at the sound of a favorite song, her love of birds, her laughter that would bring her to tears, the ability to form a unique bond with everyone she loved, and more than anything her grateful heart towards our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Every chance she had she would praise Him. This is the confidence and comfort she leaves with her family, that she is now restored and in the fullness of His Glory.
Felipa is preceded in death by her parents; husband Emilio Longoria, and son Arturo Longoria. She is survived by her daughters Alvina Longoria and husband Ruben, Elva Gonzales and husband Richard, Mary Jane Longoria, Graciela Longoria, and Rosa Braune and husband Ross; sons Emilio Longoria and wife Ramona, Jesse Longoria and wife Delores, and Richard Longoria; brother Salvador Gomez Gonzalez; 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
The Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Fr. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers are Ruben Longoria Jr., Mark Longoria, Emilio Ray Longoria, Eric Longoria, Richard Gonzales II and Arthur Longoria. Honorary pallbearers are William Gonzales, Ross Braune Jr., Zachary Braune and Christopher Braune.
