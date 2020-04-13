Amelia Zepeda Ordoñez
January 6, 1948 - April 9, 2020
Amelia Zepeda Ordoñez, 72, of Bay City, Texas passed away April 9, 2020. She was born January 6, 1948 in Bay City to the late Natividad Estrada Sr. and Rebecca Zepeda Estrada.
Amelia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, San Jauntia Lopez and Rachel Puildo; and brother, Jimmy Lopez Sr.
Survivors include her husband, Matthew Ordoñez Jr; son, Mathew Ordoñez III; daughter, Patricia Lozano; sisters, Luz Trevino, Jerri Lara, Irene Garza, and Mary Helen Garza; and her brothers Natividad Estrada Jr., Pete Estrada, and Valerio "Shorty" Estrada.
Due to current situations concerning public health, services will be private.
