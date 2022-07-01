Roy Minshew

Roy L. Minshew, 82, of Bay City, Texas passed away on June 28, 2022. Roy was born August 22, 1939, in Bay City, TX. He spent much of his long oilfield career as a salesman in the Corpus Christi area. He was fun loving, outgoing, and a bit of a prankster. Roy never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Ann Bledsoe Minshew. His son David L. Minshew, daughter Cindy Lewis, grandson Brian L. Minshew, sister Robbie Blackmore, Ann’s daughter and son-in-law Kim and Kelly Matchett, their daughters, Michelle Mana and Tabitha Kunkel, Tabitha’s sons Ty and Colt and Michelle’s daughter Priscilla. Also, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and lifelong oilfield buddies, ex-wife Joy Minshew and his four-legged pal, Tiny. Pallbearers will be Cody Seaman, Brian Minshew, David Minshew, Greg Blackmore, Jared Randig, and Garland Keiser.
Honorary pallbearers will be Archie Findley, Cutter Seaman, Eric Diener, Kelly Matchett, Lane Blackmore, Lanny Henderson, Lloyd Henderson, and Matt Kaiser.
A Special Thanks to Roy’s First Baptist Church Sunday School and Bible Study Class along with Brother Mike.
He is preceded in death by his parents Homer L. and Beatrice Minshew and brother-in-law Milton Blackmore.
Funeral services will be at First Baptist Church Bay City, 2321 Avenue F, on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Zimmerman officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the services. Interment will follow in Sweeny Cemetery.