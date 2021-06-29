Mary Ruth Harris
May 29, 1927 - June 27, 2021
Mary Ruth Harris, 94, of Bay City, TX passed away June 27, 2021 peacefully at her daughter’s home. She was born May 29, 1927 in Colorado City, TX to the late Joseph Dave Pike and Mary King Pike.
She was a faithful servant of God, faithful to her husband and a caring and supportive Mother. Our Mother was a woman of Proverbs as she was diligent in her work at home, sewing clothes for her family and others, she always had a garden to make sure there were vegetables year round, she also worked at J.C. Penney for several years, then went on to real estate school to become a realtor. She later became the Bookkeeper for her husband at Harris Welding until they retired. She worked long hours to provide for her family while her husband was away working pipelines to provide a home for the family. She was selfless and gave all to her family and always placed herself last. She set a great example for her children and grandchildren to always seek God first, knowing he will provide. Never goodbye, but we will see you in Heaven.
She is survived by four daughters, Pat Malone (George) of Norco, CA, Linda Wilkerson (Bo) of Norman, AR, Kay Aeby (Carl) of Spring Branch, TX, and Lisa Krobot (Mark) of Bay City; one son, Bobby Harris Jr. (Teresa Jo) of Henryetta, OK; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Eschol Condrey; husband, Bobby Harris Sr.; two sisters, Etta Mae Miller Caldwell and Evey Dean West; one brother, Vernon Lee Pike; son-in-law, Michael Van Dyke; and her great-grandson, Grayson Swinburn.
A Celebration of her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Northside Chapel, 2721 Carey Smith Blvd., (16th Street), Bay City, TX with Pastor Tommy Griffin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church, Northside Chapel Church of God of Prophecy, c/o Judy Miller at 4106 Rice Avenue, Bay City, TX 77414.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.