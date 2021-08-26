Ruby Lee Williams
Funeral services for Evangelist Missionary Ruby Lee Williams, of Brazoria (Fresno), TX will be Friday, August 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at North Main Church of God in Christ, 7206 North Main Street in Houston, TX with Pastor Willie Collins, officiating. Burial will follow at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, TX.
Evangelist Missionary Williams passed away Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Sugar Land, TX.
She was Pastor and Co-founder of the Ebenezer Temple Church of God in Christ with her husband Elder Samuel Williams, Sr. She was a beloved wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She enjoyed fishing, shopping, cooking, and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. She was the co-owner of Big Tex Lawn and Grass and the Royal Rib with her husband Elder Samuel Williams, Sr. She owned and operated the Rolling Boutique, Women’s High Fashion Apparel. She was a graduate of Van Vleck High School in 1968.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Lee Brown, father, Irving Brown, Sr., husband, Samuel Williams, Sr.; sister, Georgia Mae Robinson, brother, Elroy Thompson and stepson Samuel Williams, Jr., grandson Lance Kyle Williams, granddaughter Tamara Reshae Denise Williams and best friend Evangelist Shirley Hills.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Brown (Joe), Louella Williams, Gregory Williams (Tamara Johnson), Michael Brown, Melissa Earls (Danna), Robert Brown, and Marion Washington; brothers Wayne Brown, Irvin Brown, Jr. (Sandra), Paul Brown, Sr. and Timothy Brown, sisters Martha Pettaway (Frank, Sr.), Margaret Brown and Faye Williams (Sam), Uncle “Stormy” Alonzo Smith (Louise), Special Cousins Bobby Jean Edwards, Linda Williams (Melvin), Vicky Lynn Williams, Carolyn Scott and Cash Brown (Louise), 15 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Wayne Brown, Jr., Rawlstan Decoteau, Jr., Dauntay Brown, Cecil Ray Brown, Dedrick Thompson, and Brian Davidson.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home, 2025 E. Mulberry in Angleton, TX. There will also be viewing on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. at the church, prior to the service.
Her funeral services will be livestreamed at https://fb.me/e/2qIbXX6BA.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.