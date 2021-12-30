Funeral services for Rev. George A. Ross, 72, of Tomball will be Tuesday, January 4, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Freespirit Worship Center, 223 South Ave C, Freeport with Rev. Johnathan Lavallias officiating. He will be buried at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
He passed away on December 26, 2021.
He was a veteran of the United States Army where he received 2 Purple Hearts, Bronze Star, and Distinguished Service Award. He loved going to church and spending time with his family. His hobbies were fishing and hunting.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories; wife, Mavis Ross, Tomball; children, Kerwin Ross, Houston, Kandace Ross and Kia Ross-Maldonado both of Humble; Thomas Lee, Angleton and Timothy Lee, League City; sister, Mildred Williams (James), Freeport; brother, James Ross, Killeen; good friend, Renee Leslie Smith; 14 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers will be Bruce Smith, Jeremi Penrice, Daniel Davis, Earnest Phifer, Marcus St. Julien and Barrion Scott.
Visitation will be same day of service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church.
Due to the COVID-19 Virus, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.