Frank John Mondrik
May 24, 1939 - June 6, 2021
Frank John Mondrik of Blessing, Texas was granted his angel wings on June 6, 2021 at the age of 82; he will be dearly be missed. Frank was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren and his beloved cat.
He is survived by his wife, Leona Dannels Mondrik; daughter, Ellaine Cunningham (Dave); sons, Frank John Mondrik Jr. and Michael Mondrik; grandchildren, Randi Rickaway (MJ), Cole (Vera), Danielle, Jeremy, Michael Mondrik Jr. and Alan; great grandchildren, Bailey, Katlin, Wade; sister, Rosie Olsovsky; and brother, Eddie Mondrik.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ladislav and Filomena Mondrik; brothers, George, Jerry and Robert Mondrik; and sisters, Martha Salas and Ellen Hajovsky. Coming from a family of eight children, he had many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews.
Frank was born May 24, 1939 in Ashby, Texas; near El Maton where he graduated from Tidehaven High School. He worked at Alcoa in Port Lavaca for 35 years. He also farmed on the side. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran church is Palacios where he married his wife of 56 years, and they also celebrated their 25th and 50th wedding anniversaries’.
Frank enjoyed prepping and delivering meals to others, sharing his grapefruit bounties and lending a helping hand to those in need after storms, with his son Mike. He was also very proud of his Czech heritage and loved his prune kolaches. His grandson Michael Jr. was like a third son, whom he treasured dearly.
Visitation will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Palacios, Texas from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 9, 2021. The celebration of his life will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the services at Hawley Cemetery, off of Hwy. 35 and Hawley Cemetery Rd., outside of Blessing. Pallbearers are grandson, Michael Mondrik Jr., nephews, Eugene Salas, George Mondrik Jr., David Mondrik, David Dannels and honorary grandson, Trey Longoria. Honorary pallbearers are Syl Hajovsky Jr., Chuck and Larry Olsovsky and Dennis Dannels. A reception will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church after the graveside service.
Memorial donations in Frank’s memory may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 943, Palacios, Texas 77465.
