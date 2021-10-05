Mark Rosell, 63, of Friendswood, Texas, passed away October 1, 2021 in Webster, Texas.
He was born December 07, 1957 in Burlingame, California, to the late Dr. Jon Ericaison Rosell and Elizabeth (Betty) Bullwinkle.
Mark Graduated from Burlingame High School and later from the University of Denver in Denver, Colorado. He enjoyed reading books of all types.
He loved fly fishing, and deer hunting, but most of all, he loved his wife and children.
He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Jon and Elizabeth Rosell; son, Ryman Lee; and brothers-in-law, Frank Ryman and Charles Ryman, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Ryman Rosell; daughters, Priscilla Rosell, and Erica Annette Rosell Palmer (and husband, Brandon); son, Frank Newel; sister, Christine Blaha; brothers, Jon Rosell and Charles Rosell; grandchildren, Kanon Palmer, and soon-to-be, Conlin Palmer.
In lieu of flowers, the Rosell family wishes donations to be made to any Cancer Research Charity of your choice.
Graveside Services for Mark will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas with Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbor.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.