Virginia Ann Lively Higdon
March 18, 1940 - June 23, 2020
Virginia Ann Lively Higdon, 80, of Brazoria, TX, passed away from this life at her home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was born at home in Grapeland, TX to the late M.T. and Sylvia Lively on March 18, 1940.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one sister, June Lively Garst.
Virginia is survived by her husband, George; and her children, Jim Thompson and wife Laura of Conroe, TX, Chris Hinman and wife Tina of Bay City, TX, Holly Carlson and husband T.J. of Brazoria, TX, Sam Higdon of Brazoria, TX, Dan Higdon and wife Sherri of Lake Jackson, TX, and Cindy Hargett and husband Jon of Sweeny, TX. She had 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one nephew and numerous cousins and friends.
Virginia attended school in Bay City, TX. She had a love for all homemaking projects. She was a hard worker and was a woman with many talents. She had a love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that resonated loudly in her stories of them. Virginia was loved by many and left everlasting impressions on everyone she met.
Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX.
Interment will consist of a graveside service on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Livelyville family cemetery located just off FM 228 to C.R. 1880 (Livelyville Cemetery Rd.), 1.3 miles North of Grapeland, with Pastor Aaron Timberlake officiating.
In lieu of plants and flowers, please make a donation to the family cemetery: Livelyville Cemetery, c/o Linda Harrison, 239 County Road 341, El Campo, Texas 77437.