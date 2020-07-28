Amey Mae Coulter
December 10, 1936 – July 27, 2020
Amey Mae Coulter, 83, of Van Vleck, Texas passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 in Victoria, Texas.
She was born in Van Vleck, Texas on Thursday, December 10, 1936, the daughter of Pink Williams and Althea Hayes Franklin.
Viewing and guest book registry will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Bay City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bethel Baptist Church in Bay City.
Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck.
Among her many survivors include three children, Freddie Allen Jr. (Lisa), Teresa Ford (Bernard), and Paula Bryant Grice (Ben); nine grandchildren; 19 great-grands; and many other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be shared with the family by fax at 979-245-1537.
Arrangements with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197.