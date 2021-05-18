Manuel Nicolas Ortiz
September 9, 1947 - May 16, 2021
Manuel Nicolas Ortiz, 73, of Bay City, Texas passed away May 16, 2021. He was born September 9, 1947 to the late Apolinar Ortiz and Marta Barrera Ortiz.
Manuel had a passion for providing for others. Showing love and care for others came naturally for Manuel. He loved to fish and take care of his grandchildren. He was known for his infectious smile and compassionate spirit. He will be missed by everyone.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Franco Ortiz; daughter, Martha de Carlos (Jose); son, Michael Ortiz (Kristen); grandchildren, Jordan Cantu, Daisy de Carlos, Charlie de Carlos and Ella Ortiz; and his special companion, “Rocky”.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will be at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City. Pallbearers will be Albert Rodriguez, Willie Guerra, Alfredo Lopez, Adrian Garay, Pete Lara and Manuel Ortiz.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.