Terry Shotwell Sullivan
December 30, 1947 - October 24, 2020
Terry Shotwell Sullivan, 72, of Wharton, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 in a Houston hospital. She was born on December 30, 1947 in Wharton to the late Hulan Shotwell Sr. and Geraldine Prell Shotwell.
Terry was a 1966 graduate of Wharton High School. She attended WCJC and then transferred to Sam Houston State University and University of Houston-Victoria for her bachelor’s degree. She was a teacher in Wharton ISD and Bay City ISD, and a Principle in Van Vleck ISD, Sweeny ISD and Royal ISD. She enjoyed camping and fishing. She liked to keep busy and be independent. She belonged to PEO and several other educational organizations.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her brother, Hulan Shotwell Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Lee Sullivan Dittlinger and husband Patrick of Wharton; grandchildren, Bryce Henry, Reece Perry, Riley Carson and Blake Patrick; along with many family, friends and past coworkers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 starting at 5 p.m. at Wharton Funeral Home in Wharton, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Chapel of Wharton Funeral Home with the Rev. John Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Patrick Dittlinger, Bill Eckermann, Trey Sullivan, Tom Blaine, David Lewis, Bryce Dittlinger and Reece Dittlinger. Honorary pallbearer is Bob Stokes.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home, Wharton, Texas. Condolences may be left at whartonfunealhome.com